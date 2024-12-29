Russia expands ban on European officials in retaliation to EU sanctions

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia announced the expansion of its list of European officials banned from entering the country in response to the European Union's latest sanctions package.



The Russian Foreign stated that the EU's new leadership, which took office earlier this month, continues to implement aggressive policies against Moscow.



The statement emphasized that the EU’s unilateral sanctions are used as a tool of pressure, noting that on December 16, the EU passed its 15th sanctions package targeting Russia.



"The EU bureaucrats, at the same time, ignore the fact that these actions are unlawful under international law, as they bypass the UN Security Council," the statement read.



"They produce no significant outcomes, except for damaging and weakening the EU’s standing with the Global Majority," it continued.



In retaliation to these actions, Russia declared that it had significantly expanded the list of European officials, including those from EU institutions and member states, banned from entering the country. However, the names of the individuals’ subject to these new sanctions were not disclosed.

