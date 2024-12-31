LG's HYBRID AI GRAM LAPTOPS OFFER THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS WITH ON-DEVICE AND CLOUD AI SERVICES

gram chat On-Device employs a small language model derived from LG AI Research's EXAONE large language model. This enables fast and secure local processing to provide relevant answers and simplify device management. Notable features include Time Travel, allowing users to quickly and easily revisit web pages, documents, videos and audio files. Meanwhile, gram chat Cloud leverages vast web-based datasets for detailed and comprehensive responses to user inquiries. Additionally, gram chat Cloud integrates with personal calendar and email services, enabling users to manage their schedule and send and receive emails more efficiently.

Unleashing Unprecedented Performance with Intel's Next-Generation Processors

The 2025 gram laptops set a new benchmark in the series' history, powered by Intel's next-generation processors: the Intel Core Ultra H - Series (Arrow Lake) and the Intel Core Ultra V - Series (Lunar Lake) . The H Series processors are designed to maximize traditional PC performance, while the V Series CPUs are optimized for AI-driven PC experiences.

The Arrow Lake-powered gram laptops boast more computing power and improvement in graphics processing, compared to 2024 gram models. These impressive laptops deliver an exceptional all-around performance that prioritizes core PC functionality. The Lunar Lake-powered models come equipped with Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC functionality, offering productivity- and creativity-boosting features such as real-time video subtitle translation and AI image generation.

Delivering Innovation and Versatility for Every User

At the forefront of the 2025 lineup is the LG gram Pro (model 17Z90TR), a laptop that presents the best of performance and portability. Inside the gram Pro's sleek, slim and lightweight form factor is an Arrow Lake CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4050 graphics card. This advanced hardware combination enables the gram Pro to effortlessly handle a variety of demanding tasks, from resource-intensive graphic design and 3D-rendering work to video editing and running the latest AAA games.

The lineup also inclues the new LG gram Pro (model 16Z90TS). The first Copilot+ PC in the gram series, the 16Z90TS is just 0.49 inches thick and weighs only 2.73 pounds – delivering remarkable portability and standing out as one of the lightest models in the LG gram Pro lineup.

Additionally, the highly versatile LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90TP) has been recognized with a CES 2025 Innovation Award for its outstanding design and functionality. Offering incredible flexibility, the device comes with a wirelessly chargeable stylus pen that expands and enhances the user experience.

To expand its U.S market presence, LG is introducing the LG gram Book (model 15U50T), an entry-level model offering key features and benefits of the gram series at a more accessible price. The gram Book has a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

display, expandable storage options, a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, and a slim and light design for take-anywhere convenience.

All new gram laptops support gram Link 2.0, an upgraded version of the gram Link feature first introduced last year. gram Link 2.0 facilitates seamless device connectivity across operating systems,3 allowing users to easily share content and transfer files with a diverse range of PC and mobile products, including iOS and Android-based smartphones. This feature also allows users to handle incoming phone calls directly on their gram laptops, minimizing workflow interruptions.

"2025 LG gram products, featuring advanced gram AI, are powerful, portable productivity companions that can understand users' needs, intelligently utilize relevant information, and enhance workflow," said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "LG is committed to delivering premium-quality laptops that harness the latest AI technologies to enable users to do and achieve more."

Specifications: