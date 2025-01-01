Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Cuba
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the Triumph of the revolution Day.
