Prime Minister Congratulates Sudan's Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
MENAFN01012025000067011011ID1109046307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.