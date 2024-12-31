Midea Showcases Cutting-Edge Cooling Solutions At Algerian Production Fair 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A highlight of the was the Tropical 3 , a product that garnered significant attention for its remarkable ability to operate continuously even in temperatures as high as 60°C. This feature positions Tropical 3 as a reliable, comfortable, and eco-friendly solution, perfectly encapsulated by its slogan: "Tropical King, Epic Cooling."

The reliability of Tropical 3 is underscored by its ability to function seamlessly in extreme heat, thanks to the innovative PrimeGuardTM HYPER GRAPFINS . This advanced coating is a breakthrough in corrosion resistance, outperforming traditional golden coatings by a factor of five. The black graphene coating not only offers long-lasting protection, with an effectiveness span of 20 to 50 years depending on environmental conditions, but also enhances heat distribution, releasing heat 31% faster than conventional methods. Additionally, it significantly reduces water vapor by 92.5% compared to aluminum foil. The product's reliability is further enhanced by features such as wide-range voltage operation, an intelligent dusting switch, Ice Circuit Tech, E-box Air Grid Enlargement, and an innovative ventilator design.

Comfort is another cornerstone of Tropical 3's appeal. It operates at a whisper-quiet 20dB(A), ensuring minimal noise disruption. The inclusion of High-frequency Racer Tech and Stepless Comfort technology provides a seamless and pleasant user experience. Its minimalist and unique design, coupled with the Wind Avoid Me function and Active Clean Technology, ensures that users enjoy a comfortable and hygienic environment.

In terms of eco-friendliness, the Tropical 3 is equipped with an energy-saving mode and gear shift capabilities, allowing for efficient energy use. The Midea SmartHome App further optimizes settings, enabling users to tailor their cooling experience while minimizing environmental impact.

Xavi Xiong, Midea RAC Regional Director, Africa emphasized that the company's offerings extend beyond mere products. They represent comprehensive solutions tailored to the African market, aimed at providing communities with long-term, sustainable cooling solutions. This commitment to innovation and sustainability underscores Midea RAC's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for consumers in North Africa, ensuring they have access to reliable and efficient cooling systems that withstand the region's challenging climate conditions.

Through its participation in the Algerian Production Fair 2024, Midea RAC has demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of North African consumers and a commitment to delivering products that offer both performance and sustainability.

For more information, please visit:

Facebook:

YouTube: @midearacglobal4687

Jacob Li

[email protected]

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -