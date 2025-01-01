Foggy, Cold Weather Forecast In Most Parts For Today - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- Temperatures will rise a little, on Wednesday, and the weather will be cold and foggy throughout much of the Kingdom, but pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily updaet.Some clouds will be visible at lower altitudes, and winds will be northeasterly light.The weather department warns of the danger of fog causing low horizontal visibility in the morning, particularly over hilly areas, and the possibility of frost development in the late hours of the night over mountainous areas and some desert regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the portc city of Aqaba will reach 22 degrees during the day, sliding to 10 degrees at night.