Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Cuba

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the Triumph of the Day.

