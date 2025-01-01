Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Drones

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- On its western front within its jurisdiction, the Southern Military Zone foiled multiple efforts to smuggle large amounts of drugs carried into drones.The Border Guard units in the Southern Military Zone, working with the military security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, stopped five attempts to smuggle large amounts of drugs using drones that attempted to cross the border illegally, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan - Arab (JAF). Their cargo was dropped inside Jordanian territory once the rules of engagement were followed, signifying that the confiscated goods were turned over to the relevant authorities.According to the source, the JAF is exerting every effort to keep these illegal narcotics from getting into the hands of the populace and endangering Jordan's national security.