Palestinians enter new year with range of unresolved issues

(MENAFN) As 2024 draws to a close, Palestinians are entering the new year with a range of unresolved issues, both old and new. These challenges include the ongoing aggression against Gaza, the annexation of the West Bank, the uncertain future of the two-state solution, and the internal divisions among Palestinian factions. The situation is compounded by the international community's failure to intervene effectively and the changing dynamics brought about by a new U.S. administration.



Key issues include the ongoing war in Gaza, the potential displacement of Palestinians, particularly from Gaza and Jerusalem, and the dire humanitarian crisis. Palestinian leaders, like Wasel Abu Yousef of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), stress the need for an immediate halt to the violence, protection against displacement, and the pursuit of a political solution to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.



Abu Yousef remains committed to these goals despite skepticism about achieving significant progress in 2025, especially without meaningful international intervention or support. The question of national unity is also a key focus, with efforts underway to overcome the division that has plagued Palestinian politics since 2007. The possibility of Hamas and Islamic Jihad joining the PLO is being explored, but challenges remain.



Political analyst Ahmed Abu al-Hija is more pessimistic, fearing that the continuation of certain security plans could worsen the situation, possibly leading to a return to the events of the 2007 division. The situation remains tense, and while there have been efforts to resolve key issues, the road ahead for Palestinians in 2025 is fraught with uncertainty.

