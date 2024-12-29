James Bond Producer Have Discussed Idris Elba As The Next 007

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The producers behind the James franchise confirm Idris Elba's name has come up, but one element makes it tricky.

Last year, the long-running spy franchise reached a major milestone with the release of No Time to Die, the much-delayed No Time to Die was both the 25th in the franchise and the swan song for Daniel Craig.

The conversation surrounding the next James Bond was already heating up well before Craig said his goodbyes, but producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stated they were waiting for the dust to settle on No Time to Die before kicking off their search.

In a recent interview with Deadline's Crew Call podcast, the Bond producers were faced with the question of whether Elba's name has come up at all in regards to the franchise.

Broccoli admitted that he has been a part of the discussion, but that it's still difficult to move forward in the wake of Craig's departure. She said:

“Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. So, you know, I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we've all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram