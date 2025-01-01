'Qatar Emerges As A Leading Tourism Destination'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to cement its position as a leading destination and is witnessing a rapid growth evident by the surge in visitor traffic.

The tourism sector in Qatar has seen several developments particularly since the state and leadership have focused on the sector as well as travel, hospitality, and entertainment to diversify into a strong and sustainable national economy.

Speaking to Qatar TV, and tourism expert Ayman Al Qudwa shared the most prominent attractions and how Qatar is solidifying its position as a leading global tourism destination.

Al Qudwa highlighted Visit Qatar's latest activation at Ras Abrouq inviting residents and visitors to immerse in a dynamic mix of cultural, adventurous, and family-friendly activities.“In January, there are desert and cultural experiences, along with experiences of Qatari heritage and cuisine for families, adults, and children,” he said.



He noted Qatar Tourism announced recently that Qatar surpassed five million visitors in 2024 with sales of more than 10 million room nights. This marks 25% growth in international arrivals compared to 2023, solidifying Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination.

Al Qudwa said, over the past three years, since organising the exceptional FIFA World Cup, several strategies have been implemented, the most important of which include opening of more than 15 representative offices in key global markets which are major sources for visitors to promote Qatar as a major travel destination.

Additionally, Qatar has focused on nearby markets such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The ease of access to Qatar has been promoted along with comprehensive and intensive tourism marketing. The country also provides detailed event calendars for visitors, which are constantly updated and tailored to fit different individuals and budgets.

With Qatar aiming to double tourist spending and increase the tourism sector's contribution to the GDP, Al Qudwa highlighted the initiatives to enhance the visitor experience.

Commenting on the unified GCC tourist visa which would make a significant difference not only for Qatar, but also for GCC, he said,“The focus needs to be on this, as the travel distance is very short. There are 550 weekly flights between HIA and the GCC countries, operated by Qatar Airways as well as other airlines.

“There is a need to offer a comprehensive package with attractive prices for Gulf families.”

He said countries like Saudi Arabia, India, the UK, and US have played a major role in increasing the number of visitors. He explained that several factors have contributed to this including Qatar Tourism's promotion and marketing strategy in collaboration with government and private sector partners in tourism and hospitality. Qatar Tourism has actively participated in international, regional, and local exhibitions to market Qatar as a tourist destination.

Al Qudwa pointed out Qatar's visa system aligns with international standards set by the World Tourism Organisation and the World Travel and Tourism Council.

The country is seen as a safe, family-friendly destination due to its security standards, alongside a variety of campaigns, events, and activities, he added.

He further said, over the past three years, the hospitality sector has evolved significantly. There are currently approximately 180 hotel establishments and 40,000 hotel rooms. Many global companies such as international hotel chains are rushing to the Qatari market due to its importance in capturing the market share. These hotels have developed their offerings and diverse experiences such as beach resorts, desert resorts, and wellness resorts. All of this has helped attract many travellers.

Moreover, Qatar Tourism has provided a valuable gift to the hospitality sector in Qatar by introducing a Michelin Guide, which will improve the quality and services of hotels, particularly in the food experiences, hospitality, and cafés.

Regarding the visitors arriving by air, land, and sea, he highlighted the importance of the infrastructure investments made by the state. These investments are essential to ensuring the continued flow of visitors and guaranteeing a smooth travel experience, he said.

The airport and aviation system are the backbone of a country. Qatar has invested in the country's entry points since the opening of state-of-the-art hub, Hamad International Airport in 2014 and there has been extensive expansion in airport's capacity. The same applies to the maritime sector, with the iconic Old Doha Port serving as the primary hub for cruise ships, he noted. One of the significant achievements is that 450,000 international visitors are expected to arrive through this port (between November 2024 and April 2025), with approximately 95 international cruise ships scheduled to visit Qatar.

“We should also not forget the importance of the Salwa border crossing (primary entry point for vehicles and passengers travelling between Qatar and Saudi Arabia) which accounted for 37% of visitors who came via this crossing,” he added.