Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates Virtual New Year With Her Loved Ones

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia virtually wished her parents a Happy New Year, sharing heartfelt moments despite being away.

While on vacation with her friends, the actress took to social to offer a glimpse of her virtual celebrations with her parents. She shared a photo from her call session on her Instagram stories, writing“Happy New Year” along with heart emojis in the caption.

The 'Baahubali' actress also posted a video from the car, where she is seen flaunting her radiant as she records the clip. Just a few days ago, Tamannaah shared glimpses of her serene birthday getaway on Instagram, offering fans a sneak peek into her celebrations. Among the candid moments, one photo captured the actress, her boyfriend Vijay Varma, and their friends enjoying a video game together.

Bhatia also posted several solo and candid photos. The Rebel actress captioned the post, "Goa getaway."

Vijay and Tamannaah are said to have started dating during the filming of Netflix's anthology“Lust Stories 2.” Rumours about their relationship began circulating after they were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, Vijay later clarified that they did not begin dating while working on the film.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in the Netflix thriller-action film“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” which centers around a diamond heist involving three suspects-Kamini Singh, played by Tamannaah, Sikandar Sharma, portrayed by Avinash Tiwary, and Mangesh Desai, played by Rajiv Mehta. Jimmy Shergill played the role of Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh.

Earlier this year, the actress also made a cameo appearance in the film“Stree 2,” particularly catching attention with her performance in the song“Aaj Ki Raat.”

Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in“Odela 2,” directed by Ashok Teja. The project is created by Sampath Nandi and produced by D. Madhu. In March, Tamannaah shared a poster from the film, where she portrays a devoted Shiva worshipper.