Qatar National Library Celebrates New Year With Youth-Oriented Events

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) is ushering in the New Year with a dynamic and engaging series of events and workshops tailored to inspire and empower students, families and young professionals.

The activities kick off on January 3 with a captivating series of children puppet shows. Organised in collaboration with the of Culture's Theater Affairs Center, the performances will bring children's stories to life, engaging youth in an interactive magical experience.

This month, the library launches its latest mentorship programme to help students navigate the complexities of university applications, scholarships, and career planning. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with some of Qatar's leading professionals and thought leaders across three mentoring sessions scheduled for January 11, 18, and 28. On January 11, photography enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to enhance their skills with a hands-on session covering key photography techniques, including camera settings, lenses, lighting, and composition, helping participants elevate their ability to capture professional-quality images.

On January 11 also, the library will resume its Literacy Essentials @ QNL series with a session on citation management using Zotero software (in Arabic). A second session on the same topic will be held on January 25 in English.



On January 17, a session titled“The Fundamentals of Fact-Checking” will explore the distinction between primary sources and other types of information. A session on January 22 will focus on smart and effortless web search techniques, covering essential skills for effectively searching and evaluating information online.

On January 18, the Science Book Forum will return with a session exploring the role of AI tools in education. Participants will learn how to personalise AI applications to enhance their studies, including customising settings and building personalised assistants.

On January 21, the Library welcomes Dr. Naif Al Mutawa, a Kuwaiti clinical psychologist and creator of the globally recognized comic series The 99, for a special discussion. Dr. Al Mutawa will explore the scientific foundations of comic books creation, the parallels between historical and fictional characters, and the process of developing his own groundbreaking superhero universe.

On January 22, music lovers are invited to an evening of French music by Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. The performance will feature a trio of flute, harp, and strings, offering a delightful exploration of French melodies that will transport the audience into the heart of French culture and artistry. The library will conclude its monthly events on January 28 with a discussion session as part of its Book Club for the Blind.

The session will focus on the Arabic audiobook (the Arabic edition of Letting Go), authored by Dr. David Hawkins. The audiobook, available for download through the library's electronic resources, offers a simple and effective mechanism for releasing negative emotions and achieving inner peace.