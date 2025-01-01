HMC Announces International Conference On Employee Wellbeing, Workplace Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Human Resources Department – Employee Wellbeing and Wellness Section has announced the International on Employee Wellbeing and Workplace 2025 (ICEWWH 2025).

The event will be held from February 13 to 15, 2025 at HMC's Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Hotel.

Themed“Enhancing Employee Wellbeing through Solution-Focused Approach,” ICEWWH 2025 will bring together professionals from across industries to address the growing importance of fostering healthier, more dynamic workplaces.

Fatima Haidar Abdulla (left) and Mona Al Homaiddi

Fatima Haidar Abdulla, Chair ICEWWH 2025 and Chief of Business Services at HMC, said,“The well-being of employees is a cornerstone of organisational success. In today's fast-paced environment, maintaining a resilient and healthy workforce is essential. Prioritising employee wellness not only enhances productivity but also fosters engagement and creates supportive workplace cultures. ICEWWH 2025 provides an unparalleled opportunity for participants to learn from global experts, exchange insights, and adopt actionable strategies that can transform workplace environments.”

The diverse range of sessions and activities offered at ICEWWH 2025 will provide actionable insights and practical strategies that attendees can implement in their own organisations.

The ICEWWH 2025 offers a comprehensive experience, featuring global expert insights from renowned speakers through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and plenary sessions.

Attendees can tailor their experience by choosing from 12 workshops over two days, covering a variety of topics. The advanced wellbeing programme will provide opportunities to engage with cutting-edge practices through interactive sessions, activities, and live demonstrations.

Participants will also have the chance to explore the latest research in oral and poster presentations. Interactive booths will showcase new tools and resources designed to enhance workplace wellbeing, while numerous networking opportunities will allow attendees to connect with professionals who are shaping the future of workplace health.

Mona Al Homaiddi, Co-chair ICEWWH 2025 and Acting Chief Human Resources Officer at HMC, said,“This conference underscores our commitment to advancing workplace health. By gathering global experts and practitioners, we aim to inspire transformative changes in how organisations approach employee well-being. The conference is designed to provide attendees with evidence-based tools, innovative strategies, and global perspectives on workplace health and well-being.” ICEWWH 2025 is ideal for HR professionals, organisational leaders and managers, mental health professionals, employee well-being specialists, clinicians, policymakers, occupational health and safety experts, and anyone interested in enhancing workplace well-being.

This conference offers a rare opportunity for professionals to exchange ideas, collaborate, and gain insights that can foster a culture of wellness within their organisations. With its comprehensive programme and world-class speakers, ICEWWH 2025 promises to be a transformative experience for all attendees.