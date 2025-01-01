Qatar International Falcons And Hunting Festival To Kick Off At Sealine Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the 16th edition of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025), is set to kick off today at Marmi area in Sealine and continue until February 1, 2025.

Supported by the Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM) and organised by Qatari Society of Algannas, the festival intends to document the legacy of falconry, as inscribed upon the representative list of Unesco's intangible cultural heritage of humanity as one of the most illustrious festivals specialising in falconry in the region and the world.

Marmi Festival Chairman Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani highlighted that the event this year commences with Haddad Al Tahaddi contest, which is exclusively dedicated to young falcons involving the release of a racing pigeon, followed by the hunting falcon tasked with either pursuing or trapping this pigeon. The winner will be awarded a grand prize of QR100,000, in addition to securing a place in the final round to compete for a luxury Lexus car.



Qatar National Library celebrates New Year with youth-oriented events

QCDC new platform seeks to boost career services 'Qatar emerges as a leading tourism destination'

Read Also

This year's festival features 23 groups, and is part of the Qatari legacy, to document falconry, since most contests are intended to revive the real hunting with falcons, with Al Talaa being the foremost championship in promoting this heritage, because it demonstrates the true hunting, Al Qahtani stated.

Chairman of the preparation and events committee, Saeed Rashid Al Nuaimi, underlined that the committee is extremely interested in equipping the venue of this event to be annually redesigned, thereby promoting the public taste through presenting sterling events that highlight the Qatari legacy, offering the opportunity for visitors and tourists to enjoy this spectacular festival.

The venue of the event has been fully equipped in alignment with its domestic and global reputation through observing a combination of standards and requirements that should be met, such as paving the way that leads to the venue by installing directional flags signifying the physical site at a distance exceeding 10 km, where small vehicles like sedans can reach the location, in addition to setting up VIP tents and guest accommodations, and installing giant screens for race viewing from the main platform, he added.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that commercial outlets have been set up offering a variety of services for hunting enthusiasts and the public, including falconry equipment, travel gear, vehicle accessories, traditional headwear, as well as restaurants serving light snacks and both cold and hot beverages and on-site hospitality for guests.

He noted the steadfast efforts of the supporting institutions which contributed to this event, namely the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya”, Public Works Authority Ashghal), DAAM, Alkass sports channels and all contributors to the success of the festival.