Anna University Rape Case: TN BJP To Increase Protests, Targets Ruling DMK

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 1(IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP is accelerating its protest against the DMK and its over the Anna University rape case.

It may be recalled that a second-year engineering student of Anna University was allegedly raped by a person on Christmas Eve. The victim in her complaint to the said the offender beat up her male friend who was with her, dragged her to a secluded place nearby and raped her.

Tamil Nadu BJP women's wing will be taking out a protest march from Madurai to Chennai on January 3.

Party women's wing state president, Umarathi Rajan will lead the march. Office-bearers of the organisation will meet Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and submit a memorandum on the issue.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan has arrived in New Delhi and will submit a report on the Anna University rape case to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

She will also meet BJP national president, J.P. Nadda and apprise him of the concerns raised by the people of Tamil Nadu on the rape of the second-year engineering student within the Anna University campus.

It may be noted that the Tam Nadu BJP president, K.Annamalai conducted a dramatic protest outside his residence in Coimbatore, flogging himself six times to symbolize the deteriorating law and order situation of Tamil Nadu and to highlight the sexual assault against the Anna University female student.

Annamalai also announced that he would undertake a 48-day fast and visit all six holy abodes of Lord Murugan as part of his protest.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president lashed out at the Tamil Nadu Police for leaking the FIR in the sexual assault case, stating that the leak intentionally revealed the identity of the 19-year-old victim, an engineering student of Anna University.

He charged that the accused Gnanashekaran was not on the rowdy list of the Tamil Nadu Police despite being involved in several cases. Annamalai said this was due to the accused Gnanashekaran's proximity to the DMK leaders.

Annamalai also said the DMK was trying to divert attention from the failing law and order situation of Tamil Nadu by creating a false narrative of the North-South divide.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will present a report to the Centre on the sexual assault case. NCW member Mamta Kumari and her team returned to Delhi after conducting a two-day investigation into the sexual assault that took place on the Anna University campus.

Speaking to media persons at Chennai airport, Mamta Kumari said,“We visited every corner of Anna University and conducted a thorough investigation. We met the affected girl and her family and gathered all the necessary information. We also met with the Governor of Tamil Nadu to discuss the matter.”

She added,“A detailed report on the investigation will be submitted to the Central government by the National Commission for Women. Whoever is found guilty will face strict punishment. It is shocking that despite having over 20 cases against him, the accused was allowed to roam free.”

Mamta Kumari further questioned,“Why didn't the government take action earlier? The Central government will ensure strict action against anyone who commits crimes against women.” She expressed confidence that justice would be served and the guilty parties would be punished.