Putin Apologizes To Azerbaijani President For Tragic Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian President Vladimir has apologized to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over what the Kremlin called a“tragic incident” involving an Azerbaijani aircraft in Russian airspace. The plane crashed in Kazakhstan on December 26 after making an emergency landing, killing 38 people on board.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Kremlin expressed deep condolences, saying,“Vladimir Putin apologized for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace, reiterated his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The statement added that the Azerbaijani passenger plane, which was on its scheduled route, had repeatedly attempted to land at Grozny airport. At the time, Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz were under attack from Ukrainian drones and Russian air operations.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing four informed sources, that initial investigations from Azerbaijan suggest the plane was downed by Russian air defenses.

Kazakh authorities announced on Wednesday that at least 38 people had died after the Azerbaijani plane crashed near Aktau city. They added that 28 passengers, including two children, survived the crash.

Russia has emphasized that it is waiting for the official investigation to conclude before determining the exact cause of the incident. The Kremlin previously warned against circulating“hypotheses” about the crash before the completion of the investigation.

The tragic crash of the Azerbaijani plane highlights the complex and volatile nature of the region's airspace, especially amid ongoing military operations. While the investigation is still ongoing, the incident has already drawn international attention, with both countries calling for thorough inquiries to determine the true cause of the disaster.

