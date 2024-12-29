In Photos: Snowfall Throws Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir
12/29/2024 6:12:33 AM
Normal life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir on Saturday as most areas of the valley received snowfall, disrupting flight and railway operations and also leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, officials said.
Moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded across Kashmir since Friday, including the season's first snowfall in Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley.
In south Kashmir, heavy to very heavy snowfall was recorded in the plains, while central Kashmir's plains received moderate snowfall.
The plains of north Kashmir received light to moderate snowfall, the officials said.
