New Year Celebrations: From London, Auckland To Dubai World Welcomes 2025 With Stunning Fireworks See Pics, Videos

As the clock struck midnight across the globe, cities from London to Dubai illuminated the skies with stunning fireworks and light displays, welcoming 2025. Crowds gathered in major landmarks, celebrating the New Year with joy and excitement.

Auckland became the first major city to celebrate, as thousands thronged downtown or climbed the city's ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point.

Rio de Janeiro was throwing Brazil's main New Year's Eve bash on Copacabana Beach, with barges shooting off 12 straight minutes of fireworks. Thousands of tourists in cruise ships and charter boats were dropping anchor to witness the show up close, while many were streaming onto the sand to find their spot.

In Dubai, thousands attended

fireworks show at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper.



In Sydney, fireworks blasted off the Harbour Bridge and across the bay. More than a million Australians and others gathered at iconic Sydney Harbour for the celebration. British pop star Robbie Williams led a singalong with the crowd.





In Thailand's Bangkok, shopping malls competed for crowds with live musical acts and fireworks shows. Fireworks were also seen during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok. A fireworks display in Indonesia's Jakarta featured 800 drones.





In New York City, the organisation managing Times Square has tested its famous ball drop, and inspected 2025 numerals, lights and thousands of crystals, as part of a tradition going back to 1907. This year's celebration will include musical performances by TLC, Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.