Al Wakra Municipality Conducts Extensive Inspection Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Represented by the Municipal Control Department, Al Wakra Municipality carried out an extensive inspection and awareness campaign targeting 62 food outlets in Barwa, which resulted in one violation report, the closing down of one food outlet, and the distribution of 86 awareness QR code stickers.

Assistant Director of the Municipal Control Department Dr Nawal Mohamed Abdulla said that the campaign aimed to enhance regulatory awareness among businesses and shops in addition to ensuring compliance with the municipal law.

She added that the campaign focused on raising awareness about Law No. 18 of 2017 on public hygiene and Law No. 1 of 2012 on the Regulation and Control of the Placement of Advertising.

Head of the general control section Salem Mohamed Al Hajri said that the campaign included 19 inspection tours to ensure compliance with the public hygiene and advertisement laws, indicating that QR code stickers were distributed, providing details of the advertisement law and other relevant information.

On food safety, head of the health control section Hamad Ibrahim Al Sheikh said that the inspection and awareness campaign focused on educating employees about food safety rules and regulations, ensuring compliance and protecting consumers' health.

Meanwhile, senior building permit inspection expert Saeed Al Shawi said the campaign also monitored adherence to the provisions of Law No. 4 of 1985 on the Organization of Buildings and its amendments in order to promote urban planning and protect public and private properties.