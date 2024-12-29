Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Head Of Judicial Council, Min. Sheikh Fahad
Date
12/29/2024 5:17:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received, at Seif Palace on Sunday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
He also hosted the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Court of Cassation Judge Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli, and the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
tm
MENAFN29122024000071011013ID1109039096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.