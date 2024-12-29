US Dollar Settles At KD 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The US dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar settled at KD 0.308 on Sunday and the euro rose by 0.28 percent to reach KD 0.321, the Central of Kuwait (CBK) said.

The CBK added in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the pound sterling moved up by 0.31 percent to KD 0.387, the Swiss franc dropped by 0.21 percent settling at 0.341 and the Japanese yen firmed at KD 0.002.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)

