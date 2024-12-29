Xiaomi SU7 Revolutionises Driving Experience At Place Vendôme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated Xiaomi SU7, a revolutionary electric vehicle (EV), is now on display at Place Vendôme, showcasing the future of mobility. In collaboration with Intertec, the official distributor of Xiaomi and smart products in Qatar, Intertec is proud to present the SU7 to the public. Intertec's long-standing partnership with Xiaomi ensures that customers in Qatar can experience the brand's latest innovations firsthand.

As part of this collaboration, Intertec has initiated a special demonstration of the Xiaomi SU7, allowing visitors to explore the vehicle's advanced features, performance, and design. This initiative aims to introduce the next generation of electric mobility to the Qatari market, combining Xiaomi's cutting-edge technology with Intertec's local expertise. Combining ultra-modern technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance, the Xiaomi SU7 offers an unparalleled driving experience that sets new standards in the EV market.

Abdulla Khalifa A.T. Al-Subaey, Managing Director of Intertec Group, Said the showcase of the Xiaomi SU7 Max in Qatar represents a significant step in our ongoing partnership with Xiaomi. This collaboration reflects a strong commitment to introducing innovative products and services that align with the Xiaomi's vision for the future. By showcasing the Xiaomi SU7 Max through an exclusive roadshow, we are not just presenting cutting-edge technology, but also connecting with the community in a space where innovation meets lifestyle.”

At the opening ceremony George Thomas, CFO of Intertec Group W.L.L said,“Intertec's strength is rooted in its robust partnerships and proven track record of delivering excellence across diverse industries. Our ability to adapt and lead in emerging sectors, combined with our deep understanding of market dynamics, positions us as a key player in driving progress and shaping the future of technology and business in the region.”

On this occasion Asraf NK, Senior Chief Operating Officer of Intertec Group, added“By introducing the Xiaomi SU7 Max through the roadshow at the prestigious mall in Qatar, we are reinforcing our strong commitment to our partnership with Xiaomi. The demonstration of the Xiaomi SU7 Max marks a testament to the growing trust and alignment between our brands as we work together to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.”

The Xiaomi SU7 stands out as a next-generation electric vehicle, delivering remarkable performance, luxury, and cutting-edge features. It accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.67 seconds, making it one of the fastest EVs in its class. With an emphasis on both speed and ride quality, the Xiaomi SU7 ensures a smooth and premium driving experience, whether on city roads or highways. The Xiaomi SU7 integrates advanced silicon carbide technology across all models, including controls, chargers, and compressors, ensuring peak efficiency of 99.6%.

Step inside the Xiaomi SU7, and you'll be greeted by a 16.1-inch 3K ultra-clear central control screen, a large 56-inch HUD, and a rotating dashboard that provides a luxurious greeting every time you start the vehicle. The vehicle offers a unique experience with external connectivity for Xiaomi tablets, enabling a 5-screen linkage for a fully immersive and interconnected journey. Moreover, the Xiaomi SU7 supports integration with over 1000 smart home devices, effortlessly connecting the car to your home and other Xiaomi products. The Xiaomi SU7 represents the future of electric vehicles, offering a blend of innovative technology, luxurious design, and high performance.

Experience the cutting edge of mobility today at Place Vendôme, Doha, and explore how the Xiaomi SU7 is shaping the next generation of driving.