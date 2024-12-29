Zelensky urges West to accelerate weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western nations to speed up the delivery of weapons to help bolster Ukraine's defense against Russian forces. In a video message on Thursday, Zelensky emphasized the urgency of increased military support to disrupt the tempo of Russian and stabilize the situation on the front lines.



Since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022, Ukraine has received over USD200 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid from the US and its allies. Despite this, Ukraine is now heavily reliant on Western nations for its military logistics.



"It is crucial that the US is now increasing its deliveries; this support is essential to stabilize the situation," Zelensky stated, acknowledging the assistance provided by Ukraine's partners. He further called for an acceleration in deliveries to strengthen both Ukraine’s military capabilities and its diplomatic positions.



The request for faster aid comes as the Biden administration seeks to deliver as much support to Ukraine as possible before the transition to the incoming administration in January.

MENAFN29122024000045016755ID1109038838