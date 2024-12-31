SES Denies Reports About Death Of Patron The Dog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has denied reports circulating about the death of Patron the dog.

According to Ukrinform, the SES addressed the matter on , sharing a relevant video.

"There is information spreading online claiming that our four-legged friend has 'crossed the rainbow bridge.' We warn you: this is fake news!" the SES emphasized.

In the video, they clarified:

"Patron is perfectly fine. He is alive, healthy, continuing to perform his important duties, and wishes everyone a Happy New Year."

As reported, Patron the dog is the world's most famous sapper dog and the mascot of the SES. He gained immense popularity during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.