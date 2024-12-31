'Happy 2025': PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To The Nation
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his New Year wishes for 2025 to the nation, hoping it brings new opportunities, success, and happiness to all. Taking to X, he wrote,“Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity”
India welcomed 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. Many devotees in huge number even thronged to temples to offer prayers.
President Murmu among other leaders extend New Year greetings
President Droupadi Murmu also extended her heartfelt greetings for the new year. Taking to X, she wrote,“Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world.”
Extending New Year wishes, Rahul Gandhi said,“I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!”
