Bahrain Qualifies For Gulf Cup Final After Beating Kuwait 1-0

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's team will play against Oman in the Gulf Cup final, KhallejiZain 26, on Saturday after defeating Kuwait 1-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

The match was balanced between the two teams; however, Bahrain made some dangerous attempts from time to time, and it was more in control of the ball.

A red card was given to Bahraini Mehdi Abduljabbar at the 52nd minute.

In the 75th minute, Bahrain managed to snatch a precious goal that pushed Bahrainis for the final match.

Kuwait-Bahrain match witnessed high turnout of fans mainly Kuwaitis who flocked to the stadium in support of their team, which created some worrying opportunities on the rivals' net in the last part of the second half.

The Cup final match will be played on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. (end)

