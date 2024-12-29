IIM Raipur welcomes Assam Students to Experience the Rich Culture of Chhattisgarh under Yuva Sangam Phase V

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 26, 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur recognised for #buildingbusinessowners, welcomed a delegation of 45 students and five coordinators from Assam University, Silchar, as part of the Ministry of Education’s flagship program, Yuva Sangam Phase-V, under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. This cultural exchange program will run from December 26 to 30, 2024 and aims to foster connections among youth through shared experiences in tourism, traditions, development, and technology.



The inaugural ceremony, held at IIM Raipur, was graced by Shri Sanjeev Kumar, DRM of North Central Railway, as the Chief Guest. Shri Kumar inspired the students to explore India’s diverse heritage and culture through such programs. He said, "India's strength lies in its diversity, and programs like Yuva Sangam provide a wonderful platform for young minds to explore, experience, and embrace our nation's rich heritage and culture. I encourage each of you to travel extensively, as it will not only broaden your perspective but also strengthen the bonds of unity that define our country."



Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, warmly welcomed the delegation and emphasized the importance of leveraging this opportunity to deepen understanding and unity among India’s youth. He added, "It is a privilege to host the enthusiastic students from Assam at IIM Raipur under the transformative Yuva Sangam initiative. This program, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, is a golden opportunity to foster mutual learning, cultural exchange, and deep connections between regions. The rich culture of Chhattisgarh has a lot to offer. I urge the delegates to make the most of this experience and carry back memories and lessons that will last a lifetime."



As part of the event, program kits were distributed to the delegates, marking the beginning of an enriching five-day journey exploring the culture and traditions of Chhattisgarh. This exchange program strengthens the bonds between Assam and Chhattisgarh, with IIM Raipur and Assam University, Silchar, as the nodal institutions facilitating this endeavor.



The meticulously planned 5-day visit for the Yuva Sangam delegates promises an engaging and enriching experience as they delve into the diverse cultural, historical, and developmental aspects of Chhattisgarh. Starting with ice-breaking activities at IIM Raipur, the cohort will be introduced to the vibrant traditions of the state through workshops and captivating Chhattisgarhi folk performances. The itinerary includes visits to iconic sites such as the Sirpur Archaeological Site and the Barnavapara Wildlife Sanctuary, showcasing the state’s heritage and natural beauty. Delegates will explore industrial growth at the Bhilai Steel Plant and visit the Purkhooti Muktangan, reflecting the state's cultural richness. The program also encompasses interaction with the Governor, visits to prominent landmarks like the State Museum and the Governor House, and a city tour covering Budha Talaab and Vivekananda Sarovar. Culminating in a yoga session and a movie screening, the visit ensures holistic exposure to Chhattisgarh’s tourism, traditions, and advancements, leaving participants with unforgettable memories and valuable learnings.







