MOFA Taiwan To Broadcast 2024-2025 Taipei 101 New Year’S Eve Fireworks To The World

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, Taiwan – The of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will broadcast the 2024-2025 Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks live to the world via international satellite starting from 23:55 on December 31, Taipei time.

101 Fireworks

The satellite broadcast information has been provided to download and play for local TV stations and media through various ROC Taiwan missions around the world. It has also been provided to international media reporters based in Taiwan for broadcast.

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="aligncenter wp-image-89093 size-large" src="/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan-696x115.jpg" alt="" width="696" height="115" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan-696x115.jpg 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan-300x50.jpg 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan-768x127.jpg 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan-1536x254.jpg 1536w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan-150x25.jpg 150w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan-1068x176.jpg 1068w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/trending_taiwan.jpg 1707w" sizes="(max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px" />The theme of this year's New Year's Eve fireworks is. The fireworks will be on the concept of the Team Taiwan spirit, from baseball to technology, culture to green energy, demonstrating Taiwan's strength and vitality to meet every challenge as a champion.

Highlights from the display will be edited and uploaded to MOFA's Trending Taiwan YouTube channel for all to watch.

Trending Taiwan YouTube channel

Held for the first time in 2013, the Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks display has become one of the most watched events in Taiwan and has been the focus of international media reports on New Year's Eve celebrations from around the world. The celebration was named by CNN as one of the world's top ten events to see in the New Year.

The post MOFA Taiwan to broadcast 2024-2025 Taipei 101 New Year's Eve Fireworks to the world appeared first on Caribbean News Global .