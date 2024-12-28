Russian Forces Shell Nikopol District Nearly 20 Times Throughout Day
12/28/2024 3:10:18 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled communities in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 20 times throughout the day.
This was reported on facebook by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Approximately 20 attacks were launched on Nikopol, Pokrov, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities throughout the day," the post reads.
As a result of the attacks, 12 private homes, three utility structures, four cars, and a truck were damaged. Infrastructure, including a gas station, was also affected, and a power line was hit.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries.
Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces attacked Nikopol district on December 27 leaving one woman injured.
