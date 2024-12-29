Iran’s Foreign Investment Board approves USD700M in foreign investment

(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Board has recently approved over USD700 million in foreign investment during its latest session, signifying an important milestone under the 14th government’s economic agenda. This development reflects the administration’s proactive approach to attracting international capital to bolster the nation’s economic prospects and stimulate key sectors.



The 287th meeting of the Foreign Investment Board, which marked the fifth session held under the current administration, was presided over by Ali Koudei, the deputy minister and head of the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran. The session emphasized the government's commitment to providing a more favorable climate for foreign investors through streamlined processes and targeted incentives.



This decision highlights Iran's strategic focus on harnessing foreign investments as a critical component of its broader economic development plans. By channeling international capital into various industries, the government aims to spur economic growth, create jobs, and enhance the country’s infrastructure and production capabilities. These investments are also expected to help counteract economic challenges and diversify revenue streams.



The approval of such a substantial investment amount demonstrates the ongoing efforts of Iranian authorities to strengthen international partnerships and facilitate economic cooperation. It underscores a clear intent to position Iran as an attractive destination for foreign investors, aligning with the administration's long-term vision for sustainable economic progress.

