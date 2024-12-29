Iran launches solar panel program for nomadic households

(MENAFN) Iran has initiated a program to provide portable solar panels to all its nomadic households, requiring them to cover just 10 percent of the cost, according to a senior official from the Organization for Nomadic Affairs.



Dariush Nematollahi, the director-general for production improvement, revealed that since 2019, around 28,000 solar systems have been distributed, benefiting 10 percent of the country’s 252,000 nomadic families. He noted that with sufficient funding, the program could supply electricity to all nomadic households within three years.



Currently, only 10 percent of nomadic families have access to portable solar systems. Nematollahi added that another 2,000 units are ready for distribution through provincial power networks.



“This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Tavanir under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy to ensure electricity access for nomads across the country,” he said.



The generation of electricity from solar farms in Iran rose by 38 percent in the ninth Iranian calendar month Azar (November 21 – December 20), compared to the same period last year. Solar farms generated over 81 million kilowatt-hours of electricity during this time.



This amount of electricity production helped prevent the emission of 56,000 tons of greenhouse gases (GHG).



Iran's energy minister announced that the capacity of the country’s solar farms is set to increase by 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026).

