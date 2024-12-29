Iran's shipments to EU increase despite decline in overall trade

(MENAFN) Iran's exports to the European Union rose by six percent in the first ten months of 2024, according to Eurostat data, even as total trade between the two sides saw a one percent decrease.



From January to October 2024, total trade between Iran and the EU amounted to €3.77 billion (approximately USD3.93 billion), down from €3.81 billion (approximately USD3.96 billion) during the same period in 2023.



Exports from the EU to Iran were just over €3 billion (approximately USD3.13 billion), marking a two percent decline year-on-year. In contrast, Iranian exports to the EU grew from €654 million (approximately USD682 million) in 2023 to €695 million (approximately USD725 million) in 2024.



In October 2024, bilateral trade totaled €300 million (approximately USD313 million), reflecting a 19 percent drop from €369 million (approximately USD387 million) in October 2023. This is the lowest monthly trade volume since January 2021.



Iranian exports to the EU in October increased by nine percent to €65 million (approximately USD68 million), while EU exports to Iran saw a 24 percent decrease, falling to €235 million (approximately USD246 million).



Germany remained Iran's largest trade partner within the EU, with €1.23 billion (approximately USD1.28 billion) in trade. Italy followed with €585 million (approximately USD610 million), the Netherlands with €512 million (approximately USD533 million), Belgium with €281 million (approximately USD293 million), and France with €234 million (approximately USD244 million).



The data highlights mixed trade dynamics amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges. Iranian officials have emphasized the importance of strengthening trade in non-sanctioned sectors and establishing trade offices to enhance economic relations with Europe.

