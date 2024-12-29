Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield airport, catches fire

(MENAFN) An Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday night after encountering a malfunction with its landing gear. The incident involved Air Canada Flight 2259, which had departed from St. John’s International Airport. At approximately 9:30 p.m. AST (0130 GMT Sunday), the plane faced landing difficulties that resulted in skidding and an engine fire, prompting a swift response from emergency crews, according to multiple reports.



Nikki Valentine, a passenger on the flight, told CBC News that the issue stemmed from one of the plane's tires failing to deploy properly. "The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left, and as that happened, we heard a loud crash-like sound," she recounted. "The wing of the plane began to skid along the pavement, along with what appeared to be the engine."



After landing, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the aircraft. They were subsequently taken to a hangar, where paramedics conducted medical checks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.



In the aftermath, flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. However, by the early hours of Sunday, one runway had reopened, allowing limited operations to resume.

