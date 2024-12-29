Delhi Voters Don’T Want AAP’S ‘Half Government’: Vijender Gupta

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the elected in Delhi is just a“half government” – with the other half being under the Central government – is nothing but a canard, said Vijender Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly, on Sunday.

In a message, the BJP leader said each Delhi voter casts a full one vote so the city government cannot be a“half government”.

“Delhi voters do not want to elect a 'half government' under the AAP but a 'full government' under the BJP,” he said.

“If Kejriwal and the AAP are finding it difficult to run the elected government, they should step aside as the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is ready to respect every single vote and give a full government to voters,” Gupta said.

“The BJP government will make Delhi the best Capital in the world,” he said.

Gupta said Kejriwal and his partymen are staring at defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections and due to this the AAP convenor has started levelling baseless charges against rivals in the New Delhi seat.

“The voters of New Delhi Assembly seat are not with Kejriwal. Surveys have shown that his vote share has dropped and his state of panic is a clear indication that the AAP's ship is sinking,” he said.

Gupta said the AAP's attempt to shore up its chances by using bogus voters has also been foiled and its politics of falsehood has been exposed before voters.

“My message to Kejriwal is that after wasting 10 years in political accusations, it is time to accept that he stands exposed,” he said.

He also predicted a tough fight for former Education Minister and Kejriwal's confidant Manish Sisodia in the Jangpura seat due to the Delhi voter's anger against the AAP government.

“Sisodia has changed his seat from Patparganj to Jangpura but Delhi's angry voters will punish him wherever he contests from,” said Gupta.