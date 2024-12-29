Salman Khan Almost Married Sangeeta Bijlani, Bollywood Actress Confirms On Indian Idol Check Why It Was Called Off

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Salman Khan, at 59, is still one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors. He has always been in the spotlight for his personal life. Among his many relationships, his romance with Sangeeta Bijlani stood out as it nearly ended in marriage, if reports are to be believed.

Salman and Sangeeta reportedly started dating in 1986 and were in a serious relationship for eight years. Their was so strong that wedding invitations were printed, with plans for a grand ceremony. As per Shaadis, the date was fixed on May 27, 1994.

However, their plans were abruptly cancelled just a month before the wedding, leaving fans and the industry shocked.

Recently, during a promotional episode of Indian Idol, Sangeeta Bijlani was asked about the rumour that her wedding cards with Salman had already been printed. Manasi Ghosh, a contestant, asked Sangeeta to confirm the rumour.

Appearing momentarily surprised, Sangeeta admitted,“Wo jhooth to nahi hai (that's not a lie).” Her response left judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani equally intrigued. Vishal urged her to share more details, but Sangeeta refrained from elaborating.

According to Bollywood Shaadis, the wedding was called off after Sangeeta discovered Salman's alleged affair with Somy Ali, a Pakistani-American actress. Sangeeta caught Salman with Somy Ali, who was 16 years old at that time, in her room a month before their wedding, the publication added. Somy later revealed she had apologised to Sangeeta.

“I knew that what the 16-year-old Somy Ali did was wrong. She broke up a marriage. I wanted to take the higher road and apologise to Sangeeta," Bollywood Shaadis Ali as saying.