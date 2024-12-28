Azerbaijan Launches New App To Strengthen Food Safety And Consumer Protection
Date
12/28/2024 8:10:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The "E-qidam" mobile application, developed by the Azerbaijan
Food Safety Agency (AFSA /AQTA) to strengthen public control in the
food sector, protect consumer rights, and ensure the prompt
resolution of citizen complaints, was presented to the public
through the media, Azernews reports.
During the presentation, a promotional video of the application
was shown, and media representatives were provided with detailed
information about its purpose and how to use it. It was reported
that if citizens encounter any issues related to food safety, they
can immediately report them to AFSA through the "E- qidam"
application. The main advantage of the application is that it
enables public control with the active participation of citizens,
expanding the scope for addressing negative situations that may
arise.
It was also highlighted that citizens can download the "E-qidam"
mobile application on both Android and iOS devices. To submit a
complaint, registered users need to go to the "Submit a Complaint"
section, enter the name of the food product in question and the
address where it is sold, then click the "Send" button. The
complaint will be received by the Agency and investigated according
to the law. Citizens can track the status of their complaints by
visiting the "My Applications" section.
Additionally, through the mobile application, citizens can
instantly access information about ongoing work, events, news,
educational articles, and the latest innovations in food safety.
They can also receive updates on training programs, laboratory
analyses, and job openings from the Azerbaijan Institute of Food
Safety. Most importantly, by activating the "Notification" feature,
business entities will receive notifications about relevant
information shared by the Agency in the mobile application.
At the end of the presentation, questions from interested
journalists were answered.
To use the "E-qidam" mobile application, you can visit the
following links:
For iOS:
For Android:
