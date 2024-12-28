Azerbaijan Launches New App To Strengthen Food Safety And Consumer Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The "E-qidam" mobile application, developed by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA /AQTA) to strengthen public control in the food sector, protect consumer rights, and ensure the prompt resolution of complaints, was presented to the public through the media, Azernews reports.

During the presentation, a promotional of the application was shown, and representatives were provided with detailed information about its purpose and how to use it. It was reported that if citizens encounter any issues related to food safety, they can immediately report them to AFSA through the "E- qidam" application. The main advantage of the application is that it enables public control with the active participation of citizens, expanding the scope for addressing negative situations that may arise.

It was also highlighted that citizens can download the "E-qidam" mobile application on both Android and iOS devices. To submit a complaint, registered users need to go to the "Submit a Complaint" section, enter the name of the food product in question and the address where it is sold, then click the "Send" button. The complaint will be received by the Agency and investigated according to the law. Citizens can track the status of their complaints by visiting the "My Applications" section.

Additionally, through the mobile application, citizens can instantly access information about ongoing work, events, news, educational articles, and the latest innovations in food safety. They can also receive updates on training programs, laboratory analyses, and job openings from the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Safety. Most importantly, by activating the "Notification" feature, business entities will receive notifications about relevant information shared by the Agency in the mobile application.

At the end of the presentation, questions from interested journalists were answered.

To use the "E-qidam" mobile application, you can visit the following links:

For iOS:

For Android: