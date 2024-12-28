(MENAFN- Live Mint) North Korean deployed in Russia's Kursk region are reportedly facing significant casualties and inadequate support from Russian forces, according to Ukrainian officials. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that Russian troops are sending North Korean into battle with minimal protection, leading to what he described as“very significant” losses.



“We see that neither the Russian military nor their North Korean overseers have any interest in ensuring the survival of these North Koreans,” Zelenskyy remarked during his nightly address.

It has been hinted that Russian military and overseers of North Korean troops have made the soldiers expendable who are getting abandoned to be taken prisoner or die on the war front with Ukraine.



Casualties and Desperation of North Korean Soldiers

Zelenskyy highlighted the extreme measures North Korean soldiers are taking to avoid capture, noting that“several” wounded soldiers had died after being taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.



This alarming situation was echoed by John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council in Washington, who indicated that the troops sent by Pyongyang are opting for self-destruction rather than facing capture. He described the deployment as a“human wave” of North Korean soldiers being sent into“hopeless” attacks by generals who view them as expendable.

Recent estimates suggest that more than 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in just the past week, corroborating similar figures reported by South Korea. Since their deployment to aid Russian forces, approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to the front lines, following a mutual defence pact signed between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin.

Inexperienced North Korean Troops in Combat with Ukraine

While this deployment offers North Korea valuable battlefield experience, its poorly trained soldiers are struggling in unfamiliar territory. Reports indicate that they have been particularly vulnerable to Ukrainian drone strikes.



In a notable incident, a North Korean soldier inadvertently shot his comrade while attempting to down a drone that was capturing their actions on film.

According to South Korean military officials, the casualty figures for North Korean troops since their arrival in Kursk have reached alarming levels.



Zelenskyy stated that preliminary data indicates that over 3,000 North Korean personnel have either been killed or injured in combat.



Logistical Challenges of North Korean Troops Fighting for Russia

The Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) has reported severe logistical challenges facing North Korean units on the front lines, including a lack of potable water due to active hostilities.



Despite these difficulties, Russian forces continue to supply ammunition and food to sustain their positions and maintain offensive operations.

The presence of North Korean troops marks a dramatic escalation in the conflict in Ukraine, as Russia seeks to bolster its forces in the Kursk border region where Ukrainian forces have made territorial gains this year.



This collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang reflects an attempt by Vladimir Putin to broaden the conflict through direct involvement from an allied nation.

South Korea also stated that North Korea was also“producing and providing self-destructing drones” – thought to refer to attack drones – for use by Russia, along with rocket launchers and self-propelled artillery.