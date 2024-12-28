Atkinson, Mendis, Ayub, Joseph Named ICC Men’S Emerging Cricketer Of The Year Nominees

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 28 (IANS) Gus Atkinson (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Saim Ayub (Pakistan), and Shamar Joseph (West Indies) have been named the 2024 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year nominees

Gus Atkinson's meteoric rise began with a stunning debut in James Anderson's final Test in July. The 26-year-old announced himself with a career-best performance of 7/45 at Lord's against the West Indies, followed by a five-wicket haul in the second innings to finish with 12/106-the fourth-best figures by a debutant in men's Test history.

Atkinson has since cemented his place as England's frontline pacer, claiming 34 wickets in home Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, and adding 12 more during England's historic series win in New Zealand.

His batting prowess came to the fore with a 101-ball century against Sri Lanka at Lord's, proving his all-round capabilities. Atkinson's consistency and match-winning spells have made him a standout performer.

Kamindu Mendis has emerged as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's batting lineup in 2024, equalling Sir Don Bradman's record of reaching 1,000 Test runs in just 13 innings. His 1049 runs in nine Tests this year, averaging a staggering 74.92, include five centuries and three fifties.

Mendis's career-best 182 against New Zealand was instrumental in a 2-0 home series win, bolstering Sri Lanka's ICC World Test Championship campaign. His performances on the tour of England, where he scored 267 runs, also played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's first Test victory in England in a decade.

His unbeaten 182 against New Zealand, crafted with 16 boundaries and four sixes, laid the foundation for a series sweep.

Pakistan's 22-year-old Saim Ayub has taken the cricketing world by storm with his fearless batting at the top of the order. Ayub was instrumental in Pakistan's away series wins in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. His two centuries in South Africa earned him the Player of the Series award as Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

Ayub's all-round skills were evident as he contributed with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 4.63. His standout ODI knock of 109 against South Africa under pressure showcased his ability to anchor an innings and guide his team to victory.

Ayub's 109 in a tense chase against South Africa, coupled with a crucial wicket, epitomized his match-winning capabilities.

Shamar Joseph's rise has been nothing short of spectacular. The 22-year-old pacer made his debut in Australia, helping the West Indies secure their first Test win Down Under since 1997. His 13 wickets in two Tests, including two five-wicket hauls, underlined his impact.

Joseph's spellbinding 7/68 at the Gabba, where he played through pain to deliver a historic win, remains one of the highlights of 2024. He also excelled in home series against Bangladesh and South Africa, finishing with 12 wickets.

His fiery spell at the Gabba, sealing a dramatic eight-run win for the West Indies, solidified his reputation as a match-winner.