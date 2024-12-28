Echoes Of Change: How Climate Crisis Is Reshaping Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) "In the past, the months of Maghar (October 15 to November 15) and Katak (November 15 to December 15) brought consistent rain that lasted almost the entire month, increasing the intensity of the cold. But today's winters are harsher and more biting," said 67-year-old Bahadur Khan, sharing his perspective on changing seasons while sitting in his Hujra (traditional meeting place).

Bahadur, originally from the picturesque Tirah Valley in Khyber District, now resides in Peshawar. Recalling the past, he added, "During these months in Tirah, everything would be blanketed in snow, as if the valley was draped in a white sheet. Yet, the cold wasn't as harsh as it is today. Winters are becoming increasingly severe and dry, with little to no rain. Rain during winter was highly beneficial for farmers."

Bahadur highlighted the challenges faced by farmers due to changing rainfall patterns. "In the month of Katak, wheat cultivation begins, which requires adequate water availability. However, the lack of rain has made it increasingly difficult for farmers to sow their crops."

Bahadur Khan's story underscores the stark impacts of climate change, which have now become evident across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Meteorological Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed that over the past two decades, significant climatic shifts have occurred. These include irregularities in monsoon patterns, sudden intense rainfall in some areas, and noticeable changes in summer and winter seasons, with summers becoming longer.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has also forecasted that due to climate change, several regions will experience harsher and drier winters. These conditions stem from shifts in rainfall patterns, global temperature increases, and changes in atmospheric pollution levels.



In regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of South Asia, reduced rainfall during winters could exacerbate water scarcity, disrupt agricultural productivity, and strain ecosystems that rely on seasonal precipitation. These challenges emphasize the urgent need to improve water resource management and strengthen agricultural resilience.

Climate Change and Struggling Farmers

Like Bahadur Khan, Meharab Khan, a farmer from the Baghwanan area of Peshawar, is also grappling with the impacts of climate change. Meharab owns three acres of land where he grows wheat and vegetables. In previous years, he harvested 30 to 40 mun (approximately 1,200 to 1,600 kilograms) of wheat annually. However, last year, his wheat crop fell victim to drought, and this year, the lack of rainfall has delayed sowing.

Speaking to TNN, Meharab expressed his growing concerns. "If these weather patterns continue to change, I may be forced to abandon farming altogether," he said with worry etched across his face.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy 2022 highlights the severe impacts of climate change on agriculture, including floods, torrential rains, heat waves, and scorching winds. These extreme weather events have disrupted farming, leading to dwindling crop yields. Additionally, changes in rainfall patterns and a reduction in glacial melt have resulted in water scarcity, adversely affecting irrigation systems and agricultural productivity.

Pests and crop diseases have also intensified due to changing climatic conditions. Soil erosion and declining fertility, driven by climate change, have further reduced the land's productivity.

The agricultural sector, which forms the backbone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's economy, is bearing the brunt of these challenges. This decline in productivity has left farming communities facing economic instability.

It is worth noting that the devastating floods of 2022 caused an estimated $935 million in damages across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Recently, Deputy Director of Meteorology, Irfan Work, remarked that most parts of the country are experiencing prolonged dry winters. November, in particular, has been declared one of the warmest months due to the absence of rain. This lack of rainfall has also exacerbated smog, with Lahore frequently topping the list of the world's most polluted cities.

Does Dry Winters Lead to an Increase in Illnesses?

TNN conducted an in-depth discussion with Professor Dr. Abdullah from the Pulmonology Department of Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital to understand the health implications of dry winters. He explained that the cold and arid weather has led to a surge in illnesses such as fever, respiratory infections, colds, coughs, and throat problems. According to him, every second patient visiting the hospital is suffering from one of these ailments.

Dr. Abdullah emphasized that recovery from these conditions often takes at least a week. Both children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, as their weaker immune systems make them more susceptible to seasonal illnesses. Moreover, older adults frequently experience aggravated bone and joint pain during such weather conditions.

He warned that neglecting precautions against the cold can have harmful consequences. To mitigate these risks, Dr. Abdullah advised people of all ages, especially children, to wear warm clothing, consume hot beverages, avoid unnecessary outings during early mornings and evenings, use masks, and increase their intake of plain water.

He stressed that preventive measures can significantly reduce the impact of dry winters on public health.

Climate Change: Who is Responsible?

Pakistan ranks among the ten countries most severely affected by climate change, with its environmental crisis posing significant risks to public health, the agricultural economy, and ecosystems. Despite the formulation of laws and policies by provincial governments, the critical question remains: are these policies being implemented effectively?

Senior journalist Javed Khan, who specializes in environmental issues, told TNN that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the province most impacted by climate change in Pakistan. However, he lamented the lack of action on the policies devised to combat these challenges. "Climate change is not a priority for provincial governments," said Javed, highlighting the minimal budget allocation to address climate issues and the failure to consider the nuanced impacts of these changes.

He also questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Policy, pointing out that it excludes the input of farmers, who are directly affected by climate change. "Farmers have traditional knowledge and solutions, but unfortunately, their voices have not been included in policy-making," Javed remarked. He also noted a lack of coordination between relevant institutions, stating, "Climate change is not limited to one department or agency. It affects all sectors, yet there is a glaring disconnect between departments, hampering policy implementation."

Last month, at the 29th annual Conference of the Parties (COP29) led by the United Nations, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasized the disproportionate impact of climate change on Pakistan. He stated:

"Pakistan contributes negligibly to global carbon emissions, yet we face some of the worst consequences of environmental pollution. The devastation we have endured is unimaginable for others. While we are making every possible effort within our limited resources, combating climate change cannot be achieved in isolation. We need the support and assistance of the international community. It is high time that climate finance is transformed into grants in line with the principles of justice. Developing nations like ours cannot bear the burden of loans under the guise of climate finance. Unfortunately, carbon emissions continue to rise, with G20 countries being the most culpable. These 20 wealthiest nations must take greater responsibility in addressing environmental challenges."

