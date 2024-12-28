Palestinians' Anguish At Gaza Shelter Schools Getting Worse
12/28/2024 5:13:47 AM
GAZA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- As the Israeli war on Gaza strip has been continuing for more than 14 months, the suffering of thousands of displaced families at shelter schools is getting worse, mainly due to Israeli Occupation bombardment.
Displaced people live in schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other government schools, but all of them lack the most basic necessities such as water and electricity.
Since the beginning of the war, the occupation army has targeted more than 214 shelters, and completely destroyed 133 schools and universities and damaged 351 others. (end)
