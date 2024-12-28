Palestinians' Anguish At Gaza Shelter Schools Getting Worse

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Wisam Abu Zeid

GAZA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- As the Israeli war on Gaza strip has been continuing for more than 14 months, the suffering of thousands of displaced families at shelter is getting worse, mainly due to Israeli bombardment.

Displaced people live in schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other schools, but all of them lack the most basic necessities such as water and electricity.

Since the beginning of the war, the occupation has targeted more than 214 shelters, and completely destroyed 133 schools and universities and damaged 351 others. (end)

