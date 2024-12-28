Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Expands Network To Yekaterinburg

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a subsidiary of the Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia, launched a new route to Yekaterinburg on Friday (Dec 27), marking a significant milestone in its expanding network.

The new nonstop service connects Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport with Koltsovo International Airport in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Operating twice a week, the service offers convenient and affordable options. Established in 2019 as a joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, the airline continues to grow its international footprint.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating,“We are delighted to add Yekaterinburg to our growing route network. This milestone underscores our commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi with strategic international destinations, providing affordable and value-driven travel options.” He also highlighted Yekaterinburg's rich cultural heritage and the airline's role in supporting leisure and business travel between the UAE and Russia.

The addition of Yekaterinburg brings Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's total network to 29 routes, connecting travellers from Abu Dhabi to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, and Europe. Popular destinations in the airline's growing network include Ahmedabad, Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Baghdad, Bahrain, Baku, Beirut, Cairo, Chittagong, Chennai, Colombo, Dhaka, Faisalabad, Kathmandu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Moscow, Multan, Muscat, Salalah, Sabiha, Sohag, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Trabzon.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Customers can now book flights between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg by visiting the airline's website, calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

-B