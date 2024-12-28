4Th Test: The Way Reddy Went About His Business Today Was Amazing, Says Sundar

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 28 (IANS) India's off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy for hitting an unforgettable maiden Test century in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, saying the way the seam-bowling all-rounder went about his business made for an amazing look.

In day three's play, Reddy emerged as the hero for leading India's rearguard act by hitting 105 not out - a stunning maiden Test century, as the visitors' made 358/9 in 116 overs and trail Australia by 116 runs.

With his father Mutyala in stands along with other family members, Reddy unfurled a lofted on-drive off Scott Boland to get his first Test hundred in 171 balls.“He's mentally very very strong. I've known him for quite a few years. The way he went about his business today was amazing.”

“He picked those phases in the game where he thought we'd get a few boundaries in. He was also aware that we needed to see through a few balls as well, when the situation got a little challenging for us. An unbelievable hundred, it will be talked about for a very, very long time.”

“One thing about Nitish, no matter what he's doing - on the field, off it - he's going to give his 120 percent. That's his approach to life, not just cricket. Obviously, I saw him quite closely during the IPL as well, his work ethics, the things that he would do around games was something very pleasing for all of us. We knew something special was coming around the corner,” said Sundar in the post-day press conference.

Reddy and Sundar were brought together when India were 221/7 in the first session and the duo stitched a decisive 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket. They were also helped by the fact that the pitch had flattened out.

While the impressive Reddy was astute in his strokeplay – both on front and back foot, while being solid in defence, temperament, application and composure, Sundar was not far behind as he hit a patient fifty and became the perfect second foil in a crucial partnership for India.

“Gauti bhai and all the support staff kept believing in me, kept telling me what I was capable of, especially at this level, in this format. That really means a lot to me. Makes me believe that I can do special things for the Indian team.”

“They keep telling us to fight no matter what and I think that is something that has been instilled in us and no matter what situation we are in, we will fight no matter what. It would've been even better if I had gone on to get some more runs and hadn't lost my wicket but I think we're in a good position today,” added Sundar.

Asked on what was his discussion with Reddy during the partnership, Sundar stated they were focused on getting through dangerous spells, especially when the second new ball was taken in the middle session.

“I think playing against Australia in Australia you are always going to be put under challenge, no matter what. Challenges can be in different ways, but it is just that we have got to be ready to fit through those challenging situations and I was just thinking about the things that I need to be doing so I could see off some important spells. Once we got through those spells, runs came a lot easier as well.”

With two days left to play, Sundar signed off by saying India have given themselves a strong chance to not just avoid a defeat at the MCG, but even script a victory.“I still feel there's something for the bowlers in this wicket. It has been overcast for most of the game until now. If we can bowl in the right areas, if we can take our chances, I'm sure we should be able to get them for 150 and Day 5 will be about (that) exactly.”