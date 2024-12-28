Last Major Health Facility In North Gaza Out Of Service, Says WHO

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GENEVA / PNN /

The World Organization said tonight that the occupation's aggression on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in northern Gaza out of service.

The organization added in a post on X that "the systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza constitutes a death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians in need of health care."

It stressed that this aggression on Kamal Adwan Hospital comes after escalating restrictions imposed on the access of the World Health Organization and its partners, and repeated on or near the facility for more than two and a half months, which "destroy all the organization's efforts to maintain the minimum operation of this health facility."

The organization explained that 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, are still in the hospital, while the wounded and patients in moderate to serious condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functioning Indonesian hospital.

It said that it is deeply concerned for their safety, and that this horror must end, health care must be protected, and the ceasefire must be stopped.