Survivor says before Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan it exploded

(MENAFN) A survivor of the Azerbaijan plane disaster in Kazakhstan, which murdered 38 individuals, recounted waking up to a mid-air explosion that destroyed the cabin before the aircraft steadied temporarily.



Subkhonkul Rakhimov, 48, described the terrifying moments in an interview with Anadolu, underlining the mystery surrounding the cause of the explosion and the difficulties encountered during the crash and evacuation.



Rakhimov, who is originally from Tajikistan, has lived in Yekaterinburg, Russia, with his family for the past 24 years. He was on the ill-fated trip as an entrepreneur when he awoke to a loud blast in the air.





He couldn't tell what kind of explosion it was and acknowledged that such assessments should be made by professionals.





He struggled to determine the plane's exact location at the moment, adding that he observed no settlements or landmarks from his window. Following the blast, oxygen masks fell and parts of the cabin appeared destroyed, but the plane quickly steadied and gained altitude.



MENAFN28122024000045016953ID1109036613