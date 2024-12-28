Top 10 Non-Hindi Web Series 2024: Must-Watch OTT Releases Brinda, Manvat Murders, Inspector Rishi, Paashbalish And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In 2024, many non-Hindi web series impressed viewers and critics alike. Here are our picks for the top 10 of those.
Brinda
Plot: Brinda, a new SI in Telangana, investigates a murder. She uncovers family secrets while facing sexism, bureaucratic challenges, a rebellious sister and personal struggles as the elusive killer outsmarts her.
Original Language: Telugu
Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Ravindra Vijay
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Manvat Murders
Plot: In 1972, seven women were murdered in Manvat, shocking the nation. Officer Ramakant Kulkarni from the Special Crime Branch uncovered hidden motives and dark secrets behind the crimes.
Original Language: Marathi
Cast: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Sai Tamhankar
| Top 10 Hindi web series 2024: Must-watch OTT shows this year Inspector Rishi
Plot: Inspector Rishi Nandhan, with sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra, investigates strange murders in a mountain village. The murders are believed to be caused by a deadly forest spirit called Vanaratchi.
Original Language: Tamil
Cast: Naveen Chandra, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Chutney Sambar
Plot: Rathinavel, a famous Ooty restaurateur, reveals to his son Karthik before dying that he has another son, Sachin, in Chennai, asking Karthik to bring him for his final rites.
Original Language: Tamil
Cast: Yogi Babu, Vani Bhojan, Nithin Sathya
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Yakshini
Plot: Maya, a celestial maiden, was banished from Alkapuri, the Yakshinis' home, for falling in love with a human.
Original Language: Telugu
Cast: Sofiya Shaikh, Priyanka Chaurasia, Kamana Newar
| 10 Bollywood actors who debuted on OTT in 2024 Kaalratri
Plot: After Debi's husband dies a day after their wedding, fulfilling a chilling prophecy, she becomes entangled in the secrets and scandals of her troubled new family.
