Top 10 Non-Hindi Web Series 2024: Must-Watch OTT Releases Brinda, Manvat Murders, Inspector Rishi, Paashbalish And More

In 2024, many non-Hindi web series impressed viewers and critics alike. Here are our picks for the top 10 of those.

Brinda

Plot: Brinda, a new SI in Telangana, investigates a murder. She uncovers family secrets while facing sexism, bureaucratic challenges, a rebellious sister and personal struggles as the elusive killer outsmarts her.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Ravindra Vijay

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Manvat Murders

Plot: In 1972, seven women were murdered in Manvat, shocking the nation. Officer Ramakant Kulkarni from the Special Crime Branch uncovered hidden motives and dark secrets behind the crimes.

Original Language: Marathi

Cast: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Sai Tamhankar

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Plot: Inspector Rishi Nandhan, with sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra, investigates strange murders in a mountain village. The murders are believed to be caused by a deadly forest spirit called Vanaratchi.

Original Language: Tamil

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chutney Sambar

Plot: Rathinavel, a famous Ooty restaurateur, reveals to his son Karthik before dying that he has another son, Sachin, in Chennai, asking Karthik to bring him for his final rites.

Original Language: Tamil

Cast: Yogi Babu, Vani Bhojan, Nithin Sathya

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Yakshini

Plot: Maya, a celestial maiden, was banished from Alkapuri, the Yakshinis' home, for falling in love with a human.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Sofiya Shaikh, Priyanka Chaurasia, Kamana Newar

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: After Debi's husband dies a day after their wedding, fulfilling a chilling prophecy, she becomes entangled in the secrets and scandals of her troubled new family.