(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov stated on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to negotiate the end of the Ukraine conflict, but only if Kiev and its Western allies fulfill previous promises made to Russia. Lavrov emphasized that Russia is not setting preconditions for talks, but rather seeks the delivery of past commitments. He highlighted broken promises, including NATO’s non-expansion assurances to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the 2014 power-sharing agreement in Ukraine, and the Minsk agreements for Donbass.



Lavrov also criticized Kiev for violating its obligations to protect the rights of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine and for aiming to eliminate all things Russian, which he argued undermines its credibility in representing people in Russian-speaking regions. He accused Ukraine of becoming a tool for the West to weaken Russia as a global competitor.



Furthermore, Lavrov rejected any ceasefire that would allow Ukraine to regroup its forces for future offensives, insisting that Moscow seeks legally binding agreements addressing the core causes of the conflict, particularly the NATO threat. He also noted that Russia does not expect significant policy changes in the US even if Donald Trump becomes president, despite his call for a swift end to the hostilities.



