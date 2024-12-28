Kremlin states US stealing Russia’s money

(MENAFN) Russia has accused the United States of "stealing" its assets after Washington transferred $1 billion from Moscow’s frozen central funds to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the move, stating that Moscow could take action against the transfer of Russian funds, which were frozen following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.



Ukrainian Prime Denis Shmigal announced that the US had begun transferring the first installment of a $20 billion loan, backed by the interest earned from Russia’s immobilized assets. The funds, which were part of approximately $300 billion in Russian central bank assets frozen by the US and its allies, are now being used to support Ukraine’s recovery.



Peskov argued that the seizure of these assets was illegal and promised that Russia would explore all legal avenues to protect its rights. Moscow also warned that using these assets would set a dangerous precedent. Meanwhile, Poland’s proposal to use the entirety of these frozen assets to fund Ukraine has faced resistance from other EU leaders due to concerns over its impact on European financial stability.



