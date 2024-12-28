Anupam Kher Takes His Friends On Impromptu Holiday In Thailand

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Veteran Anupam Kher, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Vijay 69', is reminiscing about his childhood.

On Saturday, the took to his Instagram, and shared a of himself in the company of his childhood friends. The actor shared that he took his friends on an impromptu vacation in Thailand.

He also penned a note in the caption in which he spoke about the friends in his circle staying together in thick and thin.

He wrote in the caption,“Me, Vijay Sehgal, Anil Sharma, and Satish Malhotra lived together in Shimla. We have been friends for the past 55 years. All have become grandparents! We have maintained friendship in ups and downs of life. My brother Raju by default has become our friend. In small cities, elder brother's friends become younger brother's friends easily”.

He further mentioned,“We live in different cities. And stay in touch. Last week I surprised them that I'm taking them on vacation for five days to #Thailand Luckily everyone's family members were happy with my sudden decision. Here are some glimpses of our holiday! These are some of the happiest days of our lives. Really "You won't get life again"!! All hail! #Childhood”.

Earlier, the actor took a walk down the memory lane as he felt that every experience in life counts. The senior actor earlier took to his Instagram, and shared pictures of himself at different locations, and in the company of different people. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he recollected his journey of 40 years in cinema, and the struggles that he went through.

He wrote,“Casa Maria, Bandra: Casa Maria on St Paul's Road is my third house in the city. This is during Saaransh (his debut film in 1984) and I was staying on the first floor”. He continued,“Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, ( Bandra West). The first place I worked at when I came to Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 for a job in an acting school. Then I discovered that actually there was no building or a place or an acting school! We were conducting classes on the beach”.