Panama Is Growing: Unemployment In The Country

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Although Panama has experienced remarkable economic growth in recent years, the employment outlook is facing serious problems. Unemployment has risen alarmingly, climbing from 7.4% to 9.5% in the last year. This has left thousands of Panamanians struggling to find formal, stable jobs, and many have been forced to turn to informal employment, which offers no benefits or job protection.

Despite being a country that stands out for its economic growth thanks to its strategic location, the Panama Canal and the boost in sectors such as logistics and construction, this development has not sufficiently improved the labor market. The increase in unemployment in the last year is a worrying sign for the country's economy.

This situation raises a big question: how can a country grow economically while more and more people are left out of the benefits of that growth? Experts suggest that the current development model is not prioritizing the creation of formal jobs or social inclusion.

To change this, it is urgent to implement policies that promote job training, support small and medium-sized businesses, and strengthen sectors such as technology and sustainable tourism. Economic growth must be inclusive, offering opportunities for all. Only in this way will Panama be able to achieve sustainable and equitable development for all its citizens.

